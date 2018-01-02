Ducks' Corey Perry returns to practice

With Corey Perry's return to practice Tuesday, the Ducks were at full strength for the first time all season.

Well, almost. Patrick Eaves remains sidelined as he battles Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare disorder, but he's not being counted on to contribute this season.

So now the Ducks could have their entire complement of players heading into a three-game trip starting Tuesday night at Vancouver.

Ryan Miller will draw the start in goal against his former team, and Perry could hit the ice for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury Dec. 14. The former 50-goal scorer has sat out the last nine games, and his return will mean more lineup tinkering for coach Randy Carlyle.

Carlyle shuffled the forward lines ahead of Sunday's victory over the Arizona Coyotes, adding veteran Antoine Vermette to the top line.

Once Perry is back in the fold, he'll reoccupy his rightful spot on the No. 1 line alongside Ryan Getzlaf, and the way Rickard Rakell has played next to Getzlaf during a five-game goal streak, the No. 1 unit figures to feature all three men.

Perry and Getzlaf, long-time running mates, haven't been paired together much this season. Getzlaf has played in only 16 games after suffering a lower-body injury and then a fractured cheek bone.

The all-star forwards have played together in only seven games, and in two of them one exited in the first period because of an injury and didn't return.

Perry has six goals and six assists in 31 games.

Soon enough, he and Getzlaf will be reunited as the Ducks push for another playoff berth.