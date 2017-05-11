How the Ducks and Nashville Predators match up in the Western Conference finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs

The Ducks just knocked down a psychological wall. This next one is a tangible 6 feet 5 and guarded by perhaps the best defense in the NHL.

Fresh off their breakthrough Game 7 win in the second round, the Ducks face the Nashville Predators and goaltender Pekka Rinne, who has entered the Conn Smythe Trophy conversation as most valuable player of the postseason.

The Ducks counter with their own MVP candidate in Ryan Getzlaf as they try to avenge two playoff series losses to Nashville, including last season’s first-round exit.

Ducks offense vs. Predators defense

It starts with Getzlaf, who is shooting more and taking over games. Rickard Rakell and Jakob Silfverberg are the finishers. Corey Perry has only two goals but seven assists.

P.K. Subban, Ryan Ellis, Mattias Ekholm and Roman Josi head a mobile Nashville defense unit that handled the skilled Chicago Blackhawks and physical St. Louis Blues. The Predators’ 14 goals allowed are by far the fewest of the remaining four teams.

Ducks defense vs. Predators offense

Cam Fowler and Hampus Lindholm lead a young group that has had issues but grown considerably. Brandon Montour continues to dazzle in his first playoffs.

Nashville’s Ryan Johansen filled a longtime franchise need at center and forms a great top line with Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson. But the Predators have balance: Eight players have scored game-winning goals.

Goaltenders

John Gibson needed to rebound from poor games in the first two rounds and his postseason save percentage is just .908. He's also been terrific for spells but consistency will be key in his toughest test at 23.

Rinne’s numbers tell the story. He has a 1.37 goals-against average and .951 save percentage with two shutouts.

Special teams

The Ducks’ power play is scoreless in five games (0 for 16), and Getzlaf and Silfverberg have accounted for all five of their playoff power-play goals. The penalty kill also has dipped and allowed a NHL-worst 13 goals.

Like the Ducks, the Predators use four forwards on their first power-play unit, which is running at 20%. Nashville has allowed three power-play goals in 10 playoff games.

Home ice

The Ducks lost Games 1 and 2 against the Edmonton Oilers but wins in Games 5 and 7 helped restore their home-ice comfortability.

The Predators are undefeated (5-0) in the playoffs at Bridgestone Arena, which has a college football-like atmosphere known as "Smashville."

