What we learned from the Ducks' 6-3 rout of the Rangers

The Ducks rebounded from a poor performance against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday with a 6-3 victory over the New York Rangers at Honda Center. It came after coach Randy Carlyle tinkered with each and every forward line. Here's what we learned Tuesday:
Corey Perry usually plays on the top line but was moved to the fourth unit, yet he still picked up two points. The former 50-goal scorer is no longer that kind of player, and he said it doesn't matter where he plays in the lineup.
He picked up a power-play goal in the first period after Ryan Getzlaf sprung him on the breakaway, and he later added an assist on Rickard Rakell's power-play marker.
Despite playing bottom-six minutes, Perry still racked up over 16 minutes of ice ttime and shared the team lead for shots, with five.
The Ducks continue to be plagued by bodies in front of their own net. Randy Carlyle bemoaned the team's effort clearing the net after the Sharks laid six goals on them in Sunday's rout. The issue reared its ugly head again in the first period Tuesday with two goals from the big-bodied Rick Nash.
First, Nash used his 6-foot-4 frame to box out Hampus Lindholm, who let the power forward skate behind him all alone in front and slip the puck around John Gibson for a power-play goal. Then Nash simply manhandled Cam Fowler for a rebound goal minutes later.
J.T. Brown's addition has been a boost for the Ducks. He's played only five games in a Ducks sweater but his aggressive forecheck was apparent again Tuesday.
He scored the game's first goal — and his first as a Duck — with a pretty wrister that sailed through all-star goalie Henrik Lundqvist's right armpit. And Brown was on the ice for 19 shot attempts and just eight against, tops on the team, after being moved up to the No. 2 line.