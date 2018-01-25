Ducks admit they need to start stringing victories if they want to make an impact in West

Update: In their lone previous meeting of the season, the Jets traveled to Anaheim and thoroughly outplayed the Ducks en route to a 4-1 victory. ... Connor Hellebuyck has been having a great season for Winnipeg with a .924 save percentage and a whopping 26 victories. He gave up four goals Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks, but the Jets eventually won in overtime. The speedy Jets are one of the best teams in the NHL at 65 points, and are led by Blake Wheeler, who has 54 points. ... Ducks center Adam Henrique enters the game on a four-game point streak.