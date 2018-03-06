Up next for the Ducks: Tuesday vs. Washington

The Ducks have points in seven of their last eight games. Rickard Rakell has six points in his last three games, and Cam Fowler has four during that stretch. John Gibson figures to start in net for the Ducks. His .947 save percentage since the All-Star break is tops in the league. He's given up two goals or fewer in eight of his last nine outings, with a 7-1-1 record.