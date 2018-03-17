Ducks face formidable task in the near future while chasing a playoff spot

Update: Devils forward Taylor Hall is a candidate for the Hart Trophy with 76 points. He had his 26-game point streak snapped last week, one of just two players to score during such a stretch over the last 20 years (Patrick Kane the other). … When the Ducks and Devils met in December, New Jersey prevailed 5-3. That was the first time the clubs played since Anaheim sent Sami Vatanen over in exchange for Adam Henrique. Henrique compiled a goal and an assist in that game, and he's been a valuable producer for the Ducks. Vatanen has been equally as impressive with the Devils. The defenseman has 13 points in his last 13 games.