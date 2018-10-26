Ducks lose their fourth in a row

NOTES: The Stars scored five goals in each of two wins against Anaheim this season. The Ducks played in Dallas for the second time in 13 nights. The season series will end with a game in Anaheim on Dec. 12. Dallas RW Brett Ritchie, 25, and his younger brother Nick, 22, played against each other for the seventh time in their NHL careers. Each had an assist, his first point while playing against each other. Nick Ritchie left the game during the second period with an upper-body injury. Stars RW Alexander Radulov (lower-body injury), who usually skates on the line with Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn, missed his third straight game.