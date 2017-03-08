Ducks' next up: The Blackhawks beckon

VS. CHICAGO

When: 5:30 p.m. PST, Thursday.

On the air: TV: Ch.13; Radio: 830

Update: Goalie John Gibson traveled with the team, a Ducks spokesman said, but his return from a muscle-strain injury isn’t known and the Ducks have three goalies on the trip. The Ducks will try to build on the excellent second half of Tuesday’s victory, in which they overcame chippy play and two deficits in prevailing over Nashville after a shootout. “It was just nice to see our team respond and continue building and playing throughout the game and not really worrying about the side stuff,” center Ryan Getzlaf said. A daunting run of three games in four nights begins against perhaps the hottest team in the NHL. Chicago has won seven straight games and is 12-1 in its past 13 games. Blackhawks defensemen Johnny Oduya and Niklas Hjalmarsson are expected to return from injuries, the Chicago Tribune reported. Oduya was re-acquired by Chicago on Feb.28.

