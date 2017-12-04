Ducks face slumping Vegas Golden Knights

DUCKS AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

When: 7.

On the air: TV: Prime Ticket; Radio: 830.

Update: Rickard Rakell, the Ducks’ leading goal scorer, returned to practice Monday and could suit up against the Golden Knights. He has sat out the last five games because of an upper-body injury. He skated on the No. 1 line with Corey Perry and newcomer Adam Henrique. To make room on the roster for Rakell, rookie Kalle Kossila was reassigned to San Diego. ... When the Ducks played the expansion team in their first regular-season meeting last month, Vegas outshot the Ducks 49-19 and won 4-2. Now, the Ducks will play in Nevada for the first time. ... Jakob Silfverberg (upper-body injury) is still on the mend and could sit out another game. ... Henrique has two assists in two games with the Ducks. ... William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault are tied for the team lead with 25 points a piece. No Ducks player has at least 20 points. ... Vegas’ surprising run continues, with 33 points, only five behind the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets. The Golden Knights have hit a rough patch recently, though, with only one victory in their last four outings. ... This is the final game of the Ducks’ six-game road swing. They have won only once during the trip, but two of the defeats came in shootouts.