Ducks head to New York for fourth game of road trip

The Ducks don’t have any time to lick their wounds after a 5-3 loss to the Devils, but they won’t have to travel far for the fourth game of their six-game road swing as they travel up the turnpike to New York City.

DUCKS AT N.Y. RANGERS

When: Tuesday, 4 p.m. PST.

On the air: TV: Prime Ticket; Radio: 830.

Update: The Rangers are riding a two-game winning streak and have been particularly stout at home with a 13-5-3 record at Madison Square Garden. ...

The Rangers have six players with 20 or more points. The Ducks have just two, and Corey Perry is sidelined with a knee injury.