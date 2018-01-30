Ducks start trip with game in Boston on Tuesday

Update: The Ducks begin post-All-Star-break play with a five-game trip, and it's the Bruins up first. Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask is one of the hottest in the league, not having l lost in regulation since Nov. 26. The Ducks won't have to face All-Star winger Brad Marchand, though. He's in the midst of a five-game suspension for elbowing. Ducks goaltender John Gibson suffered a lower-body injury in the last game before the break, but was back at practice Monday. The Ducks beat the Winnipeg Jets in that game and, with a victory over the Bruins, would earn their third three-game winning streak of the season. Adam Henrique is riding a five-game point streak. The trip continues Thursday with three consecutive games in Canada. The Ducks have 57 points and are in a four-way tie for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.