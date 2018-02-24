Ducks look to extend season-best four-game win streak as they play Coyotes on road

Update: The Ducks are riding high on their first four-game winning streak of the season. The latest win was an emotional one, their second consecutive shutout over a Western Conference contender. Goaltender John Gibson remains out, so starting again should be Ryan Miller, who has played 80 consecutive minutes of flawless hockey. ... The Coyotes have the worst record in the league, and the Ducks a are 2-0 against them this season. Arizona acquired goaltender Darcy Kuemper from the Kings this week, and he could make his debut against the Ducks. ... Ryan Getzlaf had a short-handed goal and an assist Wednesday. ... Ducks rookie defenseman Marcus Pettersson remains in the lineup, with four NHL games under his belt, and figures to be in the lineup again Saturday.