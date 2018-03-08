Up next for the Ducks: Thursday at Nashville

Update: The Predators beat the Ducks in the Western Conference finals last season, and the way both teams are playing, they could meet again in the postseason. The Predators sit atop the Western Conference and they've won a franchise-record nine games in a row. The Ducks are 0-1-1 against Nashville this season, but they're a lot healthier than when the teams last met Dec. 2. The Ducks were missing their top two centers, Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler, for that game, and Getzlaf in particular has been a force. He's averaging two points per game over his last 12 outings, and though he has yet to face the Predators this season, he usually torments them (14 points in his last 12 meetings). Nashville's top players are hot, too. Viktor Arvidsson has nine points in his last six games; Filip Forsberg has four in as many games. Pekka Rinne has been sensational this season, with seven shutouts, and he's a top contender for the Vezina Trophy, but John Gibson has been lights out, too, going 8-1-1 for the Ducks since the All-Star break.