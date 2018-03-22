Up next for the Ducks: Friday at Winnipeg

Update: The Ducks matched their season-best winning streak Wednesday with a 4-0 victory over the Calgary Flames, their fourth consecutive win. The game kicked off a four-game swing through western Canada and now the Ducks head to Winnipeg. Jets winger Patrik Laine, second in the NHL with 43 goals, won't play because of a bruised foot suffered Tuesday against the Kings when a shot struck his skate. … The Ducks could be without a valuable player of their own: Josh Manson missed the game Wednesday with an upper-body injury and remains day-to-day. ... The Jets haven't clinched a playoff spot yet, but at 98 points, they're all but a lock. The clubs have split games this season, with the Ducks securing a shootout victory the last time they met. ... Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf remains red hot. He had another two-point night Wednesday and has 18 points in his last 10 games.