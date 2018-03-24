Ducks face Oilers at Edmonton on Sunday night

DUCKS NEXT UP

AT EDMONTON

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

On the air: TV: Prime Ticket; Radio: 710

Update: Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf, who has been producing at a torrid pace (18 points in his last 10 games) was a late scratch Friday. The center is dealing with flu-like symptoms and his status for the game is uncertain. Also uncertain: Josh Manson, who has sat out the last two games with an upper-body injury. ... The Ducks were off from practice Saturday coming off a lackluster performance against the Winnipeg Jets. Anaheim was outshot 42-18, but John Gibson was terrific and the Ducks managed to steal a point with the overtime loss. ... The Ducks are 1-2 against the Oilers this season, with both defeats coming in a shootout. The Oilers aren't contending for the playoffs, but Connor McDavid is approaching the 100-point plateau and they're riding a two-game winning streak.