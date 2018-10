Update: The Ducks have been one of the surprise teams in the league, compiling a 5-1-1 record for 11 points, the second-most in the NHL entering play Friday. The Golden Knights were the surprise team last season, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season. Vegas opened this season with four losses in five games but since has won two in a row. The Ducks went 1-2-1 against the Golden Knights in 2017-18.