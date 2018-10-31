Up next for the Ducks: Thursday vs. New York Rangers

Update: Ducks winger Pontus Aberg, acquired off waivers from the Edmonton Oilers two days before the season began, has consecutive two-goal games. He began the season with five goals in 68 career games. The problem for the Ducks is that Aberg has their last four goals. Anaheim, which started the season 5-1-1, is on an 0-5-1 skid and ranks 29th in the league in goals per game (2.38). The Rangers rank 28th at 2.50 goals a game. On Wednesday, the Ducks recalled center Kalle Kossila and right wing Kiefer Sherwood from the San Diego Gulls. Centers Sam Steel and Joseph Blandisi were assigned to San Diego.