Ducks' Sami Vatanen and Ryan Miller suit up against Lightning

Finally, the Ducks are close to full strength.

Defenseman Sami Vatanen and goaltender Ryan Miller were activated from the injured list in time for Saturday's road contest against the league-best Tampa Bay Lightning. To make room on the 23-man roster, the Ducks reassigned Kalle Kossila and Steven Oleksy to San Diego.

Both players suited up, with Miller replacing Reto Berra as John Gibson's backup. Gibson has started all 10 games this season, but with the team's first back-to-back contest of the season Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes, Miller figures to make his debut in net for the Ducks.

The 37-year-old goaltender — the 2010 Vezina Trophy winner — signed a two-year, $4-million contract during the offseason to bolster the team's goaltending depth behind the oft-injured Gibson.

But Miller suffered a left wrist injury during the preseason and was unable to suit up until now.

"On a new team, you want to make an impact and build some trust," Miller said recently. "It just hasn't been the case yet. ... I'm just trying to work hard and pay attention to games."

Now, he'll have a chance to pay attention from the bench. And Vatanen is back to his familiar spot on the power play and on the back end.

He underwent offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum, and four days after Hampus Lindholm returned from the same injury, Vatanen is back too. Their availability comes at a most opportune time.

Cam Fowler will miss the next three to seven weeks with a right knee injury, and Kevin Bieksa is out with a left hand injury (he's set to be reevaluated Monday).

"It's never fun watching hockey games from the stands, it looks so weird and you're more nervous than you normally are on the ice. You see the ice a little bit differently."

But that's now in the past, and the Ducks are just a few more players away from being 100%.