Ducks' Antoine Vermette faces 10-game suspension for abuse of an official

Ducks center Antoine Vermette is facing a 10-game suspension for abuse of an official.

A discipline meeting Wednesday by the NHL was expected to hand down the suspension, according to Bob McKenzie of TSN, pending an appeal by Vermette.

Vermette was ejected from Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild when he slashed linesman Shandor Alphonso on the back of the legs in the third period following a lost faceoff. Vermette appeared frustrated that Alphonso dropped the puck early and looked at Alphonso for a moment before he struck him with his stick.

Under Category II of the NHL’s Rule 40.3, “Any player who deliberately applies physical force to an official in any manner (excluding actions as set out in Category I) which physical force is applied without intent to injure, or who spits on an official, shall be automatically suspended for not less than ten (10) games.”

Category I involves intent to injure and carries a 20-game suspension.

The incident was out of character for Vermette, 34, who has never been suspended and does not have a reputation for a bad temper. Perhaps the Ducks’ best forward acquisition from last summer, he leads the NHL with a 62.4% faceoff winning percentage among players with at least 600 faceoffs taken this season.

The Ducks are expected to recall a forward despite being tight against the salary cap. They could put defenseman Sami Vatanen on injured reserve, retroactive to his Feb. 3 injury, even though he is nearing a return.

The Ducks were off Wednesday.

