Capitals win second straight to take lead in Stanley Cup Final over Golden Knights

That game will be played at Washington on Monday and will be the first real adversity for the Golden Knights. The defensive flaws that led the Ducks to trade defenseman Shea Theodore in exchange for Vegas’ assurance it would not claim Sami Vatanen or Josh Manson in the expansion draft have become obvious the past two games — not coincidentally, the first time the Golden Knights have lost two straight playoff contests. On Saturday, one bad pinch by Theodore led to the Washington two-on-one that Kuznetsov capped with a shot from the right circle at 12:50 of the second period, a goal that doubled the lead. “I tried making a play and it didn’t go the way I planned and that’s something I’d like to have back,” Theodore said.