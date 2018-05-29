Twenty five years ago, the greatest game of Wayne Gretzky's career put the Kings in the Stanley Cup Final

"If I remember correctly, before the game John Candy came in and gave us a pep talk," Donnelly said. "It was right around the time, normally, when Barry would speak. He said, 'Well, boys, you know what's at stake …' He was kind of serious. We just started laughing. I think he just made us all relax a little bit more. We knew what the task was. We believed in our team. We felt good about ourselves. You're going into an elimination game. You've got the best player in the world on your team."