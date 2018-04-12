Kings' Drew Doughty could be fined or suspended for high hit on Vegas' William Carrier

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty is facing supplemental discipline for a hit on Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier.
Doughty will have a hearing with NHL Player Safety on Thursday for "an illegal hit to the head on Vegas' William Carrier," the department announced on Twitter. Doughty caught Carrier high in the third period of Game 1 of the teams' playoff series. Carrier, who put two hits on Doughty earlier in the game, lay prone on the ice briefly before he left the game, a 1-0 Vegas win.
Doughty could be fined or suspended. The latter would be a huge blow to the Kings, who are already without injured defensemen Jake Muzzin and Derek Forbort.
Doughty is a Norris Trophy candidate and led the NHL in total minutes. He set career highs in assists (50) and points (60) and ran his consecutive games played streak to 328, two short of the Kings record held by Anze Kopitar.
Twitter: @curtiszupke