Quick and Kings shut out Flyers in season opener

The Staples Center deejay played “Don’t Do Me Like That” in an obvious tribute to Tom Petty. Organist Dieter Ruehle tickled out “Running Down A Dream.”

The Kings also went with one of their greatest hits.

A lot of new faces were unveiled in their season opener, but goalie Jonathan Quick reminded everyone that he’s still the Kings’ favorite song. In a welcome contrast to last season’s disastrous opener, Quick made 35 saves in a 2-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“He’s unbelievable,” Trevor Lewis said. “He made a couple of highlight reel saves there again. He does it every night. We see it every day in practice. It’s almost like you kind of get used it. It’s nice to have him back.”

