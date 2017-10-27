Veteran forward Brooks Laich enjoying his early days with the Kings

Just a month ago, Brooks Laich was hanging on, trying to prove himself all over again at 34. He was in Kings training camp on a tryout contract, grinding out preseason games. At the time he said he felt like a rookie.

A month later?

“Not so much now,” Laich said.

Laich is the second-oldest active player on the Kings, behind Michael Cammalleri. But it’s not his age that made Laich laugh when reminded of his rookie comment. It’s that he’s signed and settled in with the Kings in the wake of a long-term injury to Jeff Carter, and steeped in a defensive role with his legs under him after not playing in the NHL for 18 months.

Equally important is that the well-spoken and enthusiastic Laich has been a good fit in the Kings dressing room.

“I think it’s been a real win-win situation for everybody,” Kings coach John Stevens said. “Just having him here; a veteran guy that keeps himself in great shape. He’s got great detail at what he does … real positive attitude.”

Laich played 17 minutes Thursday, the most in his first four games with the Kings. That’s because they took five penalties, and Laich’s value involves alleviating that penalty-killing workload from others.

It’s the grunt work that he came back for in a role Laich could picture. He was enticed to the Kings because of geography but also because he liked the ingredients of the roster. And maybe no team is having more fun than the Kings, off to their best 10-game start at 8-1-1, also done in 1980-81.

Camaraderie was on display Friday when players broke down in laughter upon Andy Andreoff’s pratfall tumble at the end of an optional practice at Boston University’s Agganis Arena.

“The group was so good, and I wanted to be part of the group, and the chance to win every single night and to do something really special was there,” Laich said. “I didn’t want to give up on those two things coming out of the expired [tryout contract]. I had hoped that I could be part of this and it’s turned out to be everything that I had hoped for, and we’re just starting to build and hopefully better days are ahead.”

Daunting debut

Michael Amadio found out Thursday morning that he would make his NHL debut. It happened to be against the Montreal Canadiens in front of 21,000 fans at the Bell Centre.

“Warmups, I was pretty nervous, and then the first shift, I was a little more comfortable,” Amadio said. “It was a pretty cool experience. I mean, the atmosphere in there was pretty special to be a part of.”

Amadio took an interference penalty, but Stevens said the forward was more than able.

“One thing we were curious about is how he’d be without the puck, and down low in his own zone,” Stevens said. “I thought he was terrific.”

Etc.

Nick Shore (undisclosed injury) skated Friday, but Stevens didn’t yet know his status. … Marian Gaborik (knee) and Kyle Clifford (upper body) are progressing and Gaborik was scheduled to skate during the trip, general manager Rob Blake said. … Stevens planned to see one of his sons, Nolan, a senior forward for Northeastern, play Friday night.

UP NEXT

AT BOSTON

When: Saturday, 4 p.m. PDT.

On the air: TV: FSW; Radio: 790

Update: Injuries have hit the Bruins hard with goaltender Tuukka Rask and forward David Krejci hurt, among others, although Rask reportedly is closer to a return. Santa Clarita product Kevan Miller returned to the lineup Thursday.

