NHL preview: A look at the biggest questions in the Eastern Conference

They’ve kept the band together other than Trotz, fourth-line center Jay Beagle (free agent), and backup goalie Philipp Grubauer (traded). Their transition to new coach Todd Reirden should be easy because he was an assistant and associate coach the last four seasons. As with any team going for back-to-back titles, the keys will be the extent of their hunger and depth of their post-championship hangover. Ovechkin, who became a father for the first time this summer, reportedly arrived in training camp lean and fit, which is bad news for the rest of the East.