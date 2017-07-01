NHL free agency: Ducks sign Cam Fowler to eight-year extension, sign goalie Ryan Miller

NHL free agency began Saturday with a flurry of signings, but the Ducks made one of the biggest splashes by keeping defenseman Cam Fowler after agreeing with him on an eight-year, $52-million extension. His new contract will kick in starting with the 2018-19 season.

Fowler, 25, is the heart and glue of the Ducks’ young defense corps. He has 45 goals and 217 points in 494 career games and ranks second in scoring and assists among Ducks defenseman, third in games and tied for third in goals.

“I really feel like we’re very close and we’ve proven that,” Fowler said of the Ducks during a conference call. “This is a dream come true for me and I’m very happy we were able to do this.”

General manager Bob Murray, who has resisted many trade offers for Fowler, said the club wanted to secure him long term.

“He has the obvious skill set, but also tremendous character and a drive to succeed,” Murray said in a statement. “As good as he is, he’s not yet in his prime years, so we know the best is yet to come.”

Fowler has represented Team USA in several international competitions, including the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia. He won gold at the 2010 world junior championships and 2009 under-18 world championshis, and has represented the U.S. at both the 2012 and 2011 world championships.

Fowler said he appreciated being given a chance to “grow into a leadership role,” which helped him build confidence. “From top to bottom, Anaheim has always treated me right and given me an opportunity from the very start,” he said.

The Ducks also signed goaltender Ryan Miller to a two-year contract worth $2 million per year. They see him as a reliable and experienced backup behind John Gibson. Jonathan Bernier, who backed up Gibson last season, signed a free-agent contract with Colorado. “He’s been one of the best goaltenders in the league for a long time,” Fowler said of Miller.

Miller said the signing was appealing from the perspective of his personal life and his career. His wife, actress Noureen DeWulf, is based in Southern California with the couple’s toddler son, and they can now be together.

“The other side is hockey, and I’m excited to join a great team,” said Miller, who added he would mentor John Gibson if asked to help.

It’s also believed that the Ducks were still in the running for forward Patrick Marleau, who was deciding whether to leave San Jose, the only team he has played for.

The Kings’ early moves included signing forward Michael Cammalleri to a one-year contract worth $1 million plus bonuses. He began his career with the Kings but last season played for New Jersey, where he had 10 goals and 31 points in 61 games.

The Kings also signed defenseman Christian Folin to a one-year contract worth $850,000, agreed to terms with free agent goaltender Cal Petersen on a two-year entry level contract in order to have goaltending depth in the organization, and made another depth move by signing defenseman Stepan Falkovsky to a three-year entry level contract. Falkovsky, listed at 6-foot-7, played 54 games last season for Adirondack of the ECHL and had 32 points and 37 penalty minutes.

Elsewhere, the San Jose Sharks extended defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic for eight years and $56 million and also gave goalie Martin Jones a six-year, $34.5-million extension.

There were few surprises among the free-agent signings. Former King Justin Williams returned to Carolina, where he had won the Stanley Cup in 2006, for a two-year, $9-million deal; center Nick Bonino left the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins for Nashville and a four-year, $16.4-million contract and Penguins teammate Trevor Daley also left, signing with Detroit for three years at a reported $3.166 million per year. Defenseman Dan Girardi signed with Tampa Bay and winger Patrick Sharp returned to Chicago after a season marred by a concussion and hip problems in Dallas.

Several goalies switched cities, with Antti Niemi going to Pittsburgh, Ondrej Pavelec to the New York Rangers, Brian Elliott to Philadelphia and Steve Mason to Winnipeg.

