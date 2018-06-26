Willie O'Ree, NHL's first black player, is elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

O’Ree, a native of Fredericton in the Canadian province of New Brunswick, got only two brief looks at the NHL level, playing two games in the 1957-58 season — 11 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball — and 43 games in 1960-61. He was a prolific scorer in the minor leagues and spent almost all of his lengthy minor-league career with the Los Angeles Blades and San Diego Gulls of the old Western Hockey League. It wasn’t generally known then that he had lost the vision in his right eye during his junior hockey days because he compensated for the loss so well.