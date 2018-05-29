NHL Commissioner Bettman sidesteps question about concussions

Bettman also said the league had no regrets over deciding not to take a break and allow players to represent their homelands at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February. However, he repeated the league's intent to stage exhibition games in China, which is the site of the 2022 Winter Olympics, and it's entirely possible that the NHL will let its players participate in that tournament. Also, Bettman said the expansion application of a Seattle-based group will not be discussed at the Board of Governors meeting that is traditionally held during the Final. He said he expects Seattle's application to be the NHL's 32nd team will be taken up at a meeting this fall or early winter.