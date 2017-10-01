NHL predictions: Ducks will finish second behind Oilers in Pacific Division

Times columnist Helene Elliott predicts the order of finish in the Western and Eastern conferences.
The top three teams in each division qualify for the playoffs as well as the next two conference teams with the best records:
WEST
Pacific
1. Edmonton
2. DUCKS
3. Calgary
Central
1. Dallas
2. Chicago
3. Nashville
Wild card 1
KINGS
Wild card 2
Winnipeg
Out
Arizona
Colorado
Minnesota
San Jose
St. Louis
Vancouver
Vegas
EAST
Atlantic
1. Tampa Bay
2. Toronto
3. Montreal
Metropolitan
1. Pittsburgh
2. Columbus
3. Washington
Wild card 1
N.Y. Rangers
Wild card 2
Carolina
Out
Boston
Buffalo
Detroit
Florida
New Jersey
N.Y. Islanders
Ottawa
Philadelphia
