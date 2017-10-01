LOCAL
NHL predictions: Ducks will finish second behind Oilers in Pacific Division

Times columnist Helene Elliott predicts the order of finish in the Western and Eastern conferences.

The top three teams in each division qualify for the playoffs as well as the next two conference teams with the best records:

WEST

Pacific

1. Edmonton

2. DUCKS

3. Calgary

Central

1. Dallas

2. Chicago

3. Nashville

Wild card 1

KINGS

Wild card 2

Winnipeg

Out

Arizona

Colorado

Minnesota

San Jose

St. Louis

Vancouver

Vegas

EAST

Atlantic

1. Tampa Bay

2. Toronto

3. Montreal

Metropolitan

1. Pittsburgh

2. Columbus

3. Washington

Wild card 1

N.Y. Rangers

Wild card 2

Carolina

Out

Boston

Buffalo

Detroit

Florida

New Jersey

N.Y. Islanders

Ottawa

Philadelphia

