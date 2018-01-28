NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman expects formal application for expansion team soon

This is the fourth All-Star selection for Doughty and teammate Anze Kopitar but the first for Ducks forward Rickard Rakell. "It's been a lot of fun so far. Just trying to take it all in as it comes," Rakell said. Doughty knows the feeling. "You come in those first couple of years and see all these big names and you kind of feel like you don't belong," Doughty said. "I guess that's the biggest difference because I kind of feel like I belong here."… Brian Boyle, a former member of the Lightning who is fighting chronic myeloid leukemia, was loudly cheered. Boyle, who has 11 goals and 17 points in 38 games, replaced injured teammate Taylor Hall…. Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury won the new Save Streak event by stopping 14 straight shots…. Edmonton's Connor McDavid won the fastest skater event, circling the rink in 13.454 seconds…. Washington's Alexander Ovechkin won the hardest shot, at 101.3 mph.