What we learned in the NHL over the past week of play: Injuries didn't slow the Bruins

The first-year team has the NHL's best home record, at 19-3-2, but coach Gerard Gallant discounted the theory that visiting teams make it easier by overindulging in the city's entertainment offerings. "I think the way we play at home has more factored in than the Vegas flu," he said. "Back in my era it might have been a factor but I think the players are more respectful today." Overall, he said, his team has played merely a few games that gave him reason to complain about lack of effort. "The first half of the season has been outstanding. Guys are happy every night. They're coming to the rink happy. They're enjoying the games. They're playing hard every night," he said. "They're a bunch of guys that came from different teams and I think they're really enjoying themselves."