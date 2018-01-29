What we learned in the NHL over the past week of play: Injuries didn't slow the Bruins

What we learned in the NHL over the last week of play:
They've lost bodies but have been gaining ground in the Atlantic division, moving five points behind first-place Tampa Bay with two games in hand. Standout rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy underwent a procedure to correct an abnormal heart rhythm, and then forward Brad Marchand elbowed New Jersey's Marcus Johansson in the head and was suspended for five games. His sentence should have been twice as long because of his multiple repeat-offender status. The Bruins have taken everything in stride, extending their winning streak to five before the All-Star break and their points streak to 14-0-4. The club record is 15-0-8, set in the 1940-41 season.
Victories in their last two games before the break and seven of their last 10 lifted the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions to third in the Metropolitan division and into a playoff position. Their struggles were serious enough to distract Sidney Crosby — who scored the golden goal that secured Canada's 2010 Olympic triumph at Vancouver — from brooding about NHL players missing the Pyeongchang Winter Games. "It's weird," Crosby said of being at the All-Star Game instead of preparing for the Olympics. "Once you know you're not going, you kind of turn it off and you don't think about it. You're thinking about your team, especially with the situation we're in. We're in a pretty tight playoff race."
The first-year team has the NHL's best home record, at 19-3-2, but coach Gerard Gallant discounted the theory that visiting teams make it easier by overindulging in the city's entertainment offerings. "I think the way we play at home has more factored in than the Vegas flu," he said. "Back in my era it might have been a factor but I think the players are more respectful today." Overall, he said, his team has played merely a few games that gave him reason to complain about lack of effort. "The first half of the season has been outstanding. Guys are happy every night. They're coming to the rink happy. They're enjoying the games. They're playing hard every night," he said. "They're a bunch of guys that came from different teams and I think they're really enjoying themselves."
The Vancouver Canucks' 20-year-old rookie had a decent few days. He scored two goals leading into the All-Star break to increase his total to a rookie-best 24, won the accuracy shooting contest at the All-Star skills exhibition on Saturday, and collected two goals and an assist for the triumphant Pacific division All Stars on Sunday. He also won most valuable player honors, the first rookie to do so in an All-Star Game since Mario Lemieux in 1985. Boeser got a car as his MVP reward, plus about $90,000 for being on the winning team and $25,000 for his accuracy shooting win. He also triggered $425,000 in bonuses for being chosen an All Star and for being named MVP. Not too shabby.