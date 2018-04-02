What we learned last week in the NHL: Ducks come through in the clutch, Sedin brothers call it a career

After they unraveled in the third period of a loss at Vancouver last week and were teetering out of playoff position, left wing Andrew Cogliano said their performance against the Kings on Friday would be crucial. "We'll see where, individually, we are mentally and where we are with our hunger to be in the playoffs," he said. That hunger seems strong: they rallied to defeat the Kings in overtime and did the same to Colorado on Sunday despite losing goaltender John Gibson to an injury after the first period. They've won when they had to, beating teams that also urgently needed points, but the pressure is still on. "The next one is going to be bigger," coach Randy Carlyle said Sunday. They'll have to be just as hungry to gobble up the next two points.