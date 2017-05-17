NHL playoffs: Senators make quick work of Penguins for 5-1 victory in Game 3

Marc Methot, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith scored in a 2:18 span midway through the first period to chase goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Wednesday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Mike Hoffman opened the scoring 48 seconds into the game, and the Senators blew it open against the sluggish Penguins a few minutes later. Kyle Turris made it 5-0 late in the second period.

Sidney Crosby ended Craig Anderson's shutout bid with a power-play goal in the third period.

Anderson finished with 25 saves.

Fleury surrendered four goals on nine shots in the first period, and Matthew Murray made 19 saves in relief.

Game 4 is Friday night in Ottawa.