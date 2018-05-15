Vegas' success has given Seattle's impending NHL franchise something to shoot for

It will help that the next expansion team will have the same generous draft rules Vegas had. Existing teams were allowed to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender, or eight skaters and a goalie; both combinations left talent available. The salary cap will rise, but there will be cap-strapped teams that will have to let go of stars, as Pittsburgh made goalie Marc-Andre Fleury available to Vegas. McPhee also made clever deals in which he agreed to not claim a specific player in exchange for receiving another player or draft pick. "I think they've done many, many things right there and that's a helpful blueprint for us," Tod Leiweke said.