Ducks trim roster by four as start of season approaches

The Ducks cut their roster to 27 players on Monday when they assigned forwards Giovanni Fiore, Kalle Kossila and Scott Sabourin and defenseman Jacob Larsson to San Diego of the American Hockey League.

The moves left the team with 27 players: 15 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. However, those totals include injured center Ryan Kesler and injured defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen, who are not expected to be ready for the team’s season opener on Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes at Honda Center.

Fiore, a left wing, was one of the biggest surprises of training camp. He had a goal and two points in four games. Sabourin had a goal and two points in three games, Kossila had one goal in three games, and Larsson had no points in two games but averaged 20 minutes and 58 seconds ice time.