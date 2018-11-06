Ducks' Randy Carlyle feels sympathy for fired coaching brethren

Carlyle said the Ducks held a team meeting last week to discuss their woes and emerged with determination to turn their season around. They decided, “that what was taking place on the ice wasn’t good enough, was nowhere near what we’re capable of. And we sat down and did a little bit of a dissecting of what needed to improve,” he said. The coaches showed videos of various situations and discussed what had been lacking, including the resolve to be first on the forecheck and win board battles. “Our group has grasped the work ethic and some tenacity. The one-on-one battles that are taking place on the ice, we were not winning enough of them and now we’re winning our fair share of them in the last four, five games,” he said. “We eliminated any gray area, any confusion, and hopefully we can carry that forward. Now, you get judged every game. And that’s how we judge our position.”