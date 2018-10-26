Former NHL president John A. Ziegler Jr. dies at 84

“The NHL family was saddened to learn of the passing of former League President John Ziegler,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “From 1977 until 1992, as just the fourth president in NHL history, John oversaw the growth of the League from 18 to 24 teams, including the 1979 addition of four teams from the WHA. He was instrumental in the NHL’s transition to becoming a more international League — during his tenure, the share of European-born players in the NHL grew from 2 to 11%, players from the former Soviet Union first entered the League and games between NHL and European Clubs became a nearly annual tradition.