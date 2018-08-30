Academic success becomes a road to college for coach Derek Benton and players at Angelou High

“I told the parents we may not ever produce an NFL kid,” he said. “We may not produce a DI or DII kid — it might be DIII or NAIA. But what I can guarantee is your kid will get an education and most importantly, they’ll be productive in the community, they’ll have character, life skills and they’ll be a great addition to society on the academic side if they just allow them to be part of the Wolfpack program.”