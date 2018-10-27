Minus coach, Notre Dame looks inspired in 52-24 victory over Chaminade

For 39 years, Kevin Rooney of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has been the rock many turn to when the going gets tough. He had never missed a football game as head coach until Friday night. Players were told Rooney needed to be with his wife, Maureen, who has been seriously ill. Family comes first, and his players and coaching staff were determined to take away any added worries for a man who has helped and comforted so many through the years.