Foothill League teams begin a quick ascent to notoriety

Someone should have rented out Magic Mountain on Saturday to hold a party for the six Foothill League football teams that all won on Friday night. And maybe also invite the coaches who vote in the weekly Southern Section polls, since none of the Foothill teams were ranked last week in their respective divisions.

“Hopefully it will get attention, going 6-0,” Newhall Hart Coach Mike Herrington said.

Hart (Division 3), Valencia (Division 2), Saugus (Division 6), Golden Valley (Division 7), West Ranch (Division 9) and Canyon (Division 6) all made their Santa Clarita Valley fans feel good. All could be playoff bound because of the new Southern Section playoff groupings that are based on competitive equity.

Nick Moore, sidelined with a torn knee ligament last season, returned at quarterback for Hart and passed for three touchdowns and ran for another in a 30-20 win over Downey. He was running for his life at times (Hart gave up six sacks in the first half).

“He was ready to go,” Herrington said. “Except for wearing a knee brace, there’s no indication he’s lost any speed. In fact, he’s faster.”

Hart’s defense was led by linebacker Charles Ike. The defense was under new defensive coordinator Rick Herrington, who returned after an eight-year absence.

“We’ll keep him around for a while,” brother Mike said.

Aaron Thomas completed 13 of 19 passes for 268 yards and one touchdown in Valencia’s 52-7 win over Palmdale. Golden Valley improved to 2-0 with its second shutout, a 27-0 win over Simi Valley Royal. D.J. McIntyre had two interceptions.

West Ranch defeated Pasadena, 20-17, in overtime as Jake Rice rushed for 170 yards. Saugus quarterback Nathan Eldridge passed for 297 yards and four TDs in a 28-25 win over Camarillo. Canyon defeated Burbank, 34-27, with Miles Fallin passing for 251 yards and two TDs.

Friday night highlights

Running back Ryan Matlock of Newbury Park rushed for 194 yards and scored five touchdowns in a 62-21 win over Agoura.

Rancho Cucamonga (2-0) opened its new $12-million stadium with a 48-20 win over Norco. Jaylan Redd rushed for 136 yards.

Rancho Cucamonga, by the way, is expected to gain four additional players next month after Sione Piutau, Semisi Pahulu, Liahona Pahulu and Siani Malere enrolled this week. They played last season at Upland, transferred to Corona Centennial, were ruled ineligible and now could be playing after a sit-out period. Two were expected to start on defense for Centennial.

Sophomore quarterback Sean Harlston passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two TDs as Compton Dominguez defeated San Marino, 56-35.

City Section woes

The scheduled football game between Panorama and host Manual Arts on Thursday wasn't played because no officials were assigned to the game. . The game was originally scheduled for Friday but changed to Thursday.

Tony Crittendon, the City Section's assigner of officials, said Manual Arts never informed him of the date change and he indicated he cannot double-check when he's responsible for some 40 games.

