Six football teams in City Section are still unbeaten, but tough games on horizon

Westchester, Eagle Rock, Garfield, Reseda, Franklin and Palisades are the last remaining unbeaten teams in City Section football after Friday’s results.

They might not want to celebrate just yet. They deserve credit for their early season success, but unlike Harbor City Narbonne (1-3), Lake Balboa Birmingham (3-1), Venice (2-2) and San Fernando (2-2), the unbeaten teams chose to play much easier nonleague opponents. Their coaches know there will be tougher tests ahead.

“We had to water down our schedule because we were so young,” Westchester coach Wyatt Henderson said of his 5-0 team. “We had to get some confidence in our young men.”

The Comets, though, are thrilled with the play of junior quarterback Jeliun Carter, who was a backup last season. He’s closing in on 20 touchdown passes in five games.

Junior quarterback Alfred Bobadilla of Franklin (5-0) has 19 touchdown passes while completing more than 70% of his passes. Reseda is 5-0 even though Dranel Rhodes is a receiver playing quarterback. The Regents get back their best QB, Ezekiel Savage, on Friday for a showdown against league rival San Fernando.

Eagle Rock (4-0) should be unbeaten going into a Northern League game against Franklin on Oct. 19.

Garfield (4-0) appears headed to a 10-0 regular season before being tested in the Open Division playoffs. Running back Peter Garcia has rushed for 156 yards vs. Montebello, 320 vs. Schurr, 105 vs. Salesian and 128 vs. Crenshaw.

Palisades faced Brentwood on Saturday night seeking a fifth straight win.

Upset: Villa Park (3-1) came through with Friday night’s biggest upset, knocking off Anaheim Servite 28-14. Purdue-bound quarterback Paul Piferi passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Hakai rushed for more than 100 yards.

Record performance: Ryan Camacho of Valencia West Ranch set a school record with 330 yards rushing in a 56-0 win over Oak Park. He also scored five touchdowns.

Showdown looming: Mission Viejo handed Upland its first defeat in a 41-8 rout. Quarterback Joey Yellen passed for 235 yards and one touchdown. Akili Arnold scored three touchdowns.

It sets up an intriguing quarterback matchup on Friday at Orange Coast College: Mission Viejo (5-0) vs. Orange Lutheran (3-1). Yellen, an Arizona State commit, will face Ryan Hilinski, a South Carolina commit who passed for five touchdowns in a 35-16 win over Romoland Heritage.

Sit-out period ends: The sit-out period for football transfers ends for most City Section players on Friday. That means several schools will be getting a big boost.

Quarterback Jake Garcia and receivers Brionne Penny and Josh Jackson become eligible for Narbonne. Savage joins Reseda. Two linemen join San Fernando. Garfield has to wait until Oct. 5 before defensive back Jason Morago becomes eligible. He went from Montebello Cantwell-Sacred Heart to Schurr to Garfield.

