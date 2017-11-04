City Section Open Division football playoffs has its eight teams

The City Section's first season of an Open Division football playoffs includes relying on CalPreps.com rankings to select the eight teams.

The official seedings will be released after 10 a.m. on Saturday, but these are the rankings from CalPreps:

1. Narbonne, 2. Crenshaw, 3. Carson, 4. Fairfax, 5. Birmingham, 6. Venice, 7. Banning, 8. San Pedro.

San Fernando is No. 9, which makes the Tigers the No. 1 seed for Division 1.

San Pedro's reward for making the Open Division is playing Narbonne, which beat the Pirates 57-7 on Oct. 20.