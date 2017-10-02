LaVar Ball to pull son LaMelo from Chino Hills and train him personally

LaVar Ball and LaMelo Ball look on from the crowd during a BIG3 three-on-three game at Staples Center on Aug. 13.

The high school basketball career of LaMelo Ball is over.

The 16-year-old junior at Chino Hills will be home-schooled and not play for any team, his father, LaVar Ball, said Monday in a phone call.

"I'm going to make him the best basketball player ever," LaVar said.

He intends to check him out on Tuesday.

LaMelo scored 92 points for Chino Hills in a game last season. Brother Lonzo is the Lakers' new point guard and brother LiAngelo will be a freshman at UCLA.

LaVar had already been having concerns about Chino Hills' new coach, Dennis Latimore.

"It's good for Melo," LaVar said. "Less distractions. He just needs to focus."

The next time people will be able to see LaMelo play is next spring in travel ball.

"They'll have to sit back and wait," LaVar said.

LaVar said LaMelo still intends to sign with UCLA.

The loss of LaMelo from the high school ranks will have a major impact on Southern California basketball.

Not only did Chino Hills sell out gyms with the Ball brothers but also competed for championships, going 35-0 two seasons ago.