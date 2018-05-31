For the McLain brothers of Beckman High, it's a second chance for a baseball title

Capistrano Valley coach Bob Zamora is in his 41st season. He’s won six titles. Foothill coach Vince Brown has been coaching for 35 years in football and baseball. He’s never won a title. Brown used to teach Zamora’s son. They’ve faced off numerous times. Foothill has eliminated the defending Division 1 and 2 champions in the playoffs. Its two pitchers, Sean Higgins and Ryan Taurek, have been unbeatable the last three weeks.