Narbonne quarterback Jaylen Henderson doesn't run away from a challenge

Yes, it was a meaningless seven-on-seven game, but Henderson demonstrated he can come through in a pressure situation, giving Douglas something to think about. Henderson has a 3.7 grade-point average and is such a good athlete he could start for the basketball team this season. The fact he stayed to offer competition to Garcia is even more impressive. Three other Narbonne quarterbacks declined to stay, transferring to Hawthorne, Lawndale and Cathedral.