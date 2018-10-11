Mater Dei-St. John Bosco showdown to feature two of the best junior quarterbacks in Southland

When word spread that Daniels would be leaving for USC last fall, the Youngs decided Mater Dei would be the perfect proving ground. The elder Young knew some college recruiters would be skeptical because of his son’s lack of height, but he believed top competition could erase any doubts, as it did for former high school stars Tate Martell, a 5-11 reserve at Ohio State out of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, and Kyler Murray, the 5-10 starter at Oklahoma from Allen High in Texas.