Mater Dei uses late scoring drive for a 28-24 victory over IMG Academy

The third quarter saw both teams get rolling after IMG held a 7-6 lead at halftime. Mater Dei pulled off the trick play of the night to take the lead. Young handed off to Shakobe Harper, who pitched the ball to Bru McCoy, who pitched the ball back to Young. Young threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Sean Dollars, then hit Michael Martinez for a two-point conversion pass and a 14-7 lead.