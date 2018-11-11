Hospitality serves as prelude to Oaks Christian's dramatic victory over JSerra

The Southern Section Division 1 football playoffs have mostly lacked drama with one blowout after another, but Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup between No. 4-seeded Westlake Village Oaks Christian and No. 5 San Juan Capistrano JSerra finally delivered the kind of games fans appreciate.
Garth White of Oaks Christian make at 26-yard field goal with 18 seconds left to send his team into the Division 1 semifinal with a 35-34 victory. Oaks Christian improved to 12-0. JSerra dropped to 9-3.
Zach Charbonnet rushed for 220 yards in 29 carries. For JSerra, Chris Street rushed for 171 yards in 21 carries. The game ended when a final Hail Mary attempt fell incomplete for JSerra.
JSerra looked ready to pull away at the outset of the third quarter, opening a 28-17 lead on a 60-yard touchdown by sophomore Samuel Green. Then Nate Lenthall got Oaks Christian back into the game, returning an interception 27 yards for a touchdown. Charbonnet’s two-point conversion run made it 28-25.
Josh Calvert was struggling with his passing, but he helped Oaks Christian pull ahead 32-28 with 8:35 left when he found Ty Shamblin in the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown. The drive was kept alive by JSerra running into the punter and Calvert completing a fourth-down pass to brother Ethan for a first down.
JSerra regained the lead with 6:15 remaining on Munir McClain’s 13-yard touchdown reception.
The first half featured Oaks Christian falling behind 14-0 and making a comeback behind Charbonnet to grab a 17-14 lead. Charbonnet had a 33-yard touchdown run, plus runs of 48 and 30 yards en route to 154 yards rushing. But Street countered him with 134 yards rushing. His 47-yard run set up a one-yard touchdown run by Caden Bell to give JSerra a 21-17 halftime lead.
The Final Four in Division 1 is set. On Friday night, it will be Corona Centennial (12-0) taking on Santa Ana Mater Dei (10-2) at Santa Ana Stadium and Bellflower St. John Bosco (12-0) will play Oaks Christian.
More than two hours before kickoff, in the senior parking lot, JSerra parents made 1,000 cheeseburgers and 1,000 cookies available to Oaks Christian fans in a special tailgate party trying to help them get a respite from dealing with the out-of-control wildfires in Westlake Village.
“Welcome OC,” a sign taped to a post read.
“It’s an awful situation that’s happened to them and the whole city,” said one of the tailgate organizers, Ron Nielsen, who grew up in Canoga Park and was a star football player at St. Genevieve and UCLA.
“We all have mutual friends,” he said. “We’re brothers in faith and God. It’s a lot bigger than football. If we can make it comfortable and a little bit of a break for a couple of hours, it’s 100% worth it.”
Nielsen’s father was an L.A. City fireman for 25 years.
“It’s personal,” he said. “I remember very much as a kid him leaving for days doing what all the men and women firefighters have been doing.”
Tammy Bernardi, who has a freshman son on the Oaks Christian football team, said the family had evacuated from their Westlake Village home at 2:30 a.m. Friday.
“It brought me to tears when I heard about it,” she said of the tailgate idea.
Nielsen and friends were packing cars with food from Costco.
“Unfortunately, men planned this thing,” he said. “If my wife was here, we’d have centerpieces and the napkins would be out.”