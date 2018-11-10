Fires cause football playoff games to be rescheduled

Fires in Ventura and Los Angeles counties forced postponement on Friday of several Southern Section football playoff games.
The Division 1 quarterfinal game between Westlake Village Oaks Christian and host San Juan Capistrano JSerra will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday.
JSerra officials, sympathetic to the situation facing parents of Oaks Christian students dealing with an out-of-control fire, invited them to a pregame tailgate at JSerra.
“I’m extremely appreciative and thankful for their support of our community,” said Oaks Christian athletic director Jan Hethcock.
Players who had been evacuated were told to meet on Saturday morning for the bus ride to San Juan Capistrano. “We’ve gone through a lot of things and this is just another,” coach Charles Collins said.
Other games changed to Saturday: Calabasas at San Juan Hills in Division 2; Lakewood Mayfair vs. Oxnard Pacifica at Ventura High in Division 6; Palmdale Highland at Simi Valley in Division 10.
In 8-man football games that were postponed: Carpinteria Cate at L.A. Windward and Lancaster Baptist vs. Thousand Oaks Hillcrest Christian at Crespi are on Saturday, and Newport Beach Sage Hill at Canoga Park Faith Baptist is on Monday.